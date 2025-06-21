BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Work of a Russian UAV operator from the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, coordinating strikes on targets in a forest belt
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
48 views • 20 hours ago

Konstantinovskoye direction . Yablonovka.

Assault units of the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 20th Guards Motorized Rifle Division are conducting decisive offensive actions in the Yablonovka area. Despite the hastily transferred enemy reserves, the 33rd MRR, in fierce battles, not by word but by deed, achieves victories in this direction - acting not by numbers, but by the skill of its soldiers and commanders.

✨ The video shows the work of a UAV operator from the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, coordinating strikes on targets in a forest belt.

"It works as if it hears the enemy's thoughts. Only the enemy doesn't have time to think," says a regimental officer about the UAV operator .

The fire falls precisely: single groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces try to move between the bushes - their movement is instantly recorded by the drone and immediately covered. Suppression work is also visible, before the assault groups enter (a series of flights on the "greenery" and hidden enemy positions).

⭐️ Next, our assault group leaves after the enemy's defenses are broken. The enemy is demoralized and leaves its positions in panic. The Ukrainian Armed Forces act in a disorganized manner - at this point, the mobile assault groups begin their work.

✨⭐️ This video is not just a work recording. It is an illustration of how skill beats numbers.

Coordination, reconnaissance, accurate fire, a well-practiced drone-artillery-assault combination - this is the formula for an offensive that the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division has mastered with flying colors .

Bf Two Majors

Two Majors

Keywords
politics russia events war ukraine current russian ukrainian smo
