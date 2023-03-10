Create New Account
Glenn EXPOSES Facebook’s ‘LYING FAT HEADS’ about January 6
Mar 10, 2023

A post Glenn made on Facebook recently — which featured an interview he’d done with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson about newly released January 6 video footage — was deemed ‘partly false’ by the Big Tech gods. In this clip, Glenn details why the Facebook fact-checkers (incorrectly) took issue with the post and why he will NOT be ‘issuing a correction,’ even if it means his Facebook page’s distribution may suffer as a result: ‘Go screw yourself, Facebook.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3ag9pBQ6ec

facebookliesbig techfox newstucker carlsonglenn beckfact checkersjan 6j6partly falseno correction

