Watch Gates the software oligopolist being transformed into Gates the “philanthropist”…



The experimentation upon girls in India’s villages. It turns out that what they were doing was attempting to sterilise them without consent. They added hCG to the “vaccines”, a hormone released in early pregnancy. This has been confirmed not only by investigators in India but also by doctors in Kenya. In the latter case, the lead doctor recorded his findings to video & he pulled no punches about Gates, who he’d met. Unfortunately, this doctor vanished shortly thereafter. The BMGF was ejected from India & Kenya. It was early in 2020, when he asserted that “the world will only get back to normal when we’ve vaccinated the whole world”.