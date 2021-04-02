The Chinese CASHLESS TAKEOVER! - From Vaccine Passports To Social Credit! - The RISE Of Technocracy!

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Not only will the US dollar be replaced by the Chinese Yuan, but the technocratic system of China which the US government helped build will be implemented worldwide. From Kissinger and Zbigniew Brzezinski's Trilateral Commission to the creation of a social credit system that stopped people from traveling in China many years ago, all of these ideas are now being pushed forward on a global scale today. Vaccine passports will be tied to a social credit score and have the same essential effect of social credit in China, the world's most totalitarian state.
Not only are the vaccines dangerous, but the monetary takeover is perhaps even more dangerous and will enforce vaccines at the point of a gun with the threat of starvation is you disobey. Perhaps even imprisonment.
In this video, we explain the creation of the cashless society, the potential solutions of decentralization and the necessity to disobey.
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Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BC7PkbTMrhJk/
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