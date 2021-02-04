The Name of God in English - Jehovah or Yahweh Part 3 of 3

Follow up to Elder Conrad Jarrell's historical look at the Name of God, Jehovah or Yahweh? Pastor Ben J. Mott digs deeper using the bible, defining terms to see what the bible says about the name of God in English. This is the 3rd of the 3 part series.



Pastor Mott is one of the top scriptorians today. He is fluent in multiple languages, has been pastoring local churches for 50 years, In this series he digs deeper into the name of God in English. This is a very important topic for Christians. Wouldn't we want to know the name of God?

Psalms 83:18 That men may know that thou, whose name alone is JEHOVAH, art the most high over all the earth.

John 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

Matthew 24:24 For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.

25 Behold, I have told you before.