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Jeremiah Cohen: Plato's Cave Pt 1-6-? [19.08.2021]
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19 views • August 20, 2021
“One has to break through their own cognitive dissonance to receive righteous discernment to distinguish between the Truth and Lies that we have been indoctrinated into believing through our educational system.”
~ Michael T. Pyle
'Satans World - How much more do you need to See?'
'There is NO such thing as a COINCIDENCE!'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'
Glimpse 6. The pressure mounts.
Source:
Plato's Cave Pt 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcvsIvD90mU
Plato's Cave Pt 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkU9PlMEWcQ
Plato's Cave Pt 3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rzS-f4DWa8
Plato's Cave Pt 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcY5LZEAPQU
Plato's Cave Pt 5 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65L0BEXxPlM
Plato's Cave Pt 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UoSnRDXMAE
8,623 viewsAug 19, 2021
Jeremiah Cohen - 73K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8UoSnRDXMAE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCefPpd-HJMYzrRuS8B_xE7w
--
Sources:
It's Satan's World, You just haven't Woke to Notice...
610 views Aug 18, 2021
Atheism is Madness
https://youtu.be/0gVR8TToh_M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
Thanks to Jeremiah Cohen for clips used.
https://youtu.be/HeyCKM9eiKw
Atheism is Madness: Satans World How much more do you need to See? [18.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tvir2YAcYbLo/
--
~ Michael T. Pyle
'Satans World - How much more do you need to See?'
'There is NO such thing as a COINCIDENCE!'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'
Glimpse 6. The pressure mounts.
Source:
Plato's Cave Pt 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcvsIvD90mU
Plato's Cave Pt 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkU9PlMEWcQ
Plato's Cave Pt 3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rzS-f4DWa8
Plato's Cave Pt 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcY5LZEAPQU
Plato's Cave Pt 5 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65L0BEXxPlM
Plato's Cave Pt 6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UoSnRDXMAE
8,623 viewsAug 19, 2021
Jeremiah Cohen - 73K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8UoSnRDXMAE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCefPpd-HJMYzrRuS8B_xE7w
--
Sources:
It's Satan's World, You just haven't Woke to Notice...
610 views Aug 18, 2021
Atheism is Madness
https://youtu.be/0gVR8TToh_M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
Thanks to Jeremiah Cohen for clips used.
https://youtu.be/HeyCKM9eiKw
Atheism is Madness: Satans World How much more do you need to See? [18.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tvir2YAcYbLo/
--
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