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...a mediocre habit - "House of the Rising Sun" - Music Video [Audio]
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60 views • January 29, 2021
Psychedelic acid rock cover of Bob Dylan by ...a mediocre habit
Download the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/track/house-of-the-rising-sun-2
Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5OHKAHvBDv0uTV3S1TkHfU
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/a-mediocre-habit/1414191070
Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar
Ray MacAdams - keyboards
Download the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/track/house-of-the-rising-sun-2
Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5OHKAHvBDv0uTV3S1TkHfU
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/a-mediocre-habit/1414191070
Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar
Ray MacAdams - keyboards
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