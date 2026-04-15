PAKISTAN EFFS IRAN TO BUY ISRAEL TIME - HORMUZ MESS CLARIFIED

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THE $5 BILLION DOLLAR MUSLIM BROTHER BETRAYAL
Singapore shills for da man https://x.com/DrOmarGhanim/status/2043252163778875699
US caught writing Pakistan PM's X announcement https://x.com/ananyahemani1/status/2041716810983338438
Shitkoff and Mute Muse Kushner
https://x.com/RyanRozbiani/status/2043145520529514953
Iranian Embassy Armenia https://x.com/iraninyerevan/status/2043219240677691490
Pakistan to receive $5 billion aid from Saudi Arabia, Qatar amid debt pressure
https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pakistan-financial-aid-saudi-arabia-qatar-billion-uae-debt-repayment-imf-2895071-2026-04-12
UAE calls Pakistan loan to muscle PM into pitching Iran negotiations
https://www.brecorder.com/news/40415178/unexpected-repayment-of-35-billion-uae-loan-puts-pressure-on-pakistani-economy
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
Mirrored - Remarque88
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