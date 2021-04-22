4/22/2021 US Top Journalists Were Sent to China For Favorable Coverage to China

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Abstract: Natalie Winters—-In order to develop favorable coverage in key national media, a lobbying firm continues to organize and recruit top journalists from the key national media to travel to China and these people were essentially compelled to give favorable coverage to China. So based on the Foreign Agent Registration Act, they are foreign agents and have to register.