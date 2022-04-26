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La PRIMERA religión en 6000 años Los Paracas Atlantes del Culto Reptil
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26 views • April 26, 2022
Los Pre Adamitas son la raza cósmica que colaboró con el grupo reptil en Egipto para instaurar las primeras religiones de la 5a Encarnación. Hasta la fecha las sociedades secretas de las religiones Abrahámicas siguen venerando (en secreto) a estos seres de cráneos extendidos.
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