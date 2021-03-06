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Novos e surpreendentes mecanismos de ação da IVERMECTINA são desvendados pela ciência (New and surprising mechanisms of action of IVERMECTINA are unveiled by science)
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36 views • March 06, 2021
Video originalmente postado no YouTube há 3 meses atrás.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMoiul_mN5Y
A médica brasileira Dra. Lucy Kerr explica os mecanismos de ação da ivermectina contra o coronavírus, detalhando pesquisas científicas que comprovam as informações.
Compartilhe e salve vidas.
Peça ao médico o tratamento complementar com Ivermectina mesmo que ele/ela não acredite na eficácia apesar das evidências científicas. Ou se você tiver condições de comprar e tomar, faça!
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Video originally posted on YouTube 3 months ago.
Brazilian doctor Dra. Lucy Kerr explains the mechanisms of action of ivermectin against the coronavirus, detailing scientific research that supports the information.
Share and save lives.
Ask your doctor for additional Ivermectin treatment even if he/she doesn't believe in effectiveness despite scientific evidence. Or if you are able to buy and take it, do it!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Audio only in Portuguese, people who speak Spanish can understand it more easily. Those who speak only other languages should try to watch the original video on YouTube and translate the automatic subtitles (options available at the bottom of the video).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMoiul_mN5Y
A médica brasileira Dra. Lucy Kerr explica os mecanismos de ação da ivermectina contra o coronavírus, detalhando pesquisas científicas que comprovam as informações.
Compartilhe e salve vidas.
Peça ao médico o tratamento complementar com Ivermectina mesmo que ele/ela não acredite na eficácia apesar das evidências científicas. Ou se você tiver condições de comprar e tomar, faça!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Video originally posted on YouTube 3 months ago.
Brazilian doctor Dra. Lucy Kerr explains the mechanisms of action of ivermectin against the coronavirus, detailing scientific research that supports the information.
Share and save lives.
Ask your doctor for additional Ivermectin treatment even if he/she doesn't believe in effectiveness despite scientific evidence. Or if you are able to buy and take it, do it!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Audio only in Portuguese, people who speak Spanish can understand it more easily. Those who speak only other languages should try to watch the original video on YouTube and translate the automatic subtitles (options available at the bottom of the video).
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