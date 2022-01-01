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The Unlisted Is An Australian Children's Science Fiction Drama Television Series #PredictiveProgramming
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63 views • January 01, 2022
The Unlisted is an Australian children's science fiction drama television series. The series follows the story of 12-year-old identical twins, Drupad and Kalpen Sharma, who work with a group of underground vigilante kids to stop powerful governments from imposing global control over the world's youth.
#TheUnlisted #Australia #Worldwide #PredictiveProgramming #RevelationOfTheMethod #ConsentIsCrucial #MockeryOfTheVictim #PsychologicalWarfare #PublicRitual #OccultRitual #Symbolism #SymbolismWillBeTheirDownfall #Conditioning
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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#TheUnlisted #Australia #Worldwide #PredictiveProgramming #RevelationOfTheMethod #ConsentIsCrucial #MockeryOfTheVictim #PsychologicalWarfare #PublicRitual #OccultRitual #Symbolism #SymbolismWillBeTheirDownfall #Conditioning
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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