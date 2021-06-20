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Moscow No Jab No Treatment!
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182 views • June 20, 2021
This is where we are heading folks, with every aspect of our lives. No entering shops, unless you have the jab, no flying unless you have the jab; [the funny thing is some airlines are now saying those that have been vaccinated are banned due to blood clots, check out one of my uploads]. If this all wasn't so bizarre it would be funny!!
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