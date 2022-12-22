ABC Episode 73: “The Epic Hero & The Resilient Man”

~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/gxk5lFeomPk
“We have not even to risk the
adventure alone for the heroes of all time have gone before us. The labyrinth
is thoroughly known … we have only to follow the thread of the hero path. And
where we had thought to find an abomination we shall find a God. And where we
had thought to slay another we shall slay ourselves. Where we had thought to
travel outwards we shall come to the center of our own existence. And where we
had thought to be alone we shall be with all the world.” – Joseph Campbell
