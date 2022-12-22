Create New Account
ABC Episode 73: “The Epic Hero & The Resilient Man”
BenjaminTheDreamWizard
Published 18 hours ago |
~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/gxk5lFeomPk

~ PODCAST Episode release every Wednesday at https://BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com


“We have not even to risk the adventure alone for the heroes of all time have gone before us. The labyrinth is thoroughly known … we have only to follow the thread of the hero path. And where we had thought to find an abomination we shall find a God. And where we had thought to slay another we shall slay ourselves. Where we had thought to travel outwards we shall come to the center of our own existence. And where we had thought to be alone we shall be with all the world.” – Joseph Campbell

