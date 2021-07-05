Part 4 Counterfeiting, Ohio Be ready at any time to be called to Battle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/06/part-4-president-full-of-power-and.html
President Trump's first term he was a HUGE Progressive. All about Fake fiat Money! Stock Market, Jobs, Manufacturing. The Future is in technology, Space Force, Humans turned into machines, robots, microchips. Competition with a godless atheistic Nation called the Republic of China.
Kim Clement prophesied President Trump would be Filled with the Holy Spirit of God for his second term.
We The People have a very good leader his name is Jesus Christ.
God Lives within each of us by his Holy Spirit and we are made whole, complete! Free
We The People have a very good leader his name is Jesus Christ.
God Lives within each of us by his Holy Spirit and we are made whole, complete! Free.
July 1st, 2021 #3. Congress shall have power...To Provide punishment of counterfeiting the securities and current coins of the Untied States Art. 1, sec 8, Clause 6
It is All counterfeit money. God you are in us by your spirit. God live through us to use your love, power and authority to uphold the Constitution. Lead us as our King. Use Your Almighty Power and Authority in each of us to apprehend Counterfeiters.
According to your covenant with America. Jesus is King
LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
This Channel is a "How To": Home school, Grow your own food, gardening,Natural Healing, Read the Bible, Understanding The Declaration of Independence, The laws of Nature and Natures God. Your Rights that come from God, Defending your rights. Understand Law and Justice in a Christian Nation.
Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information Full List on Blogger
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2020/12/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html
Contact Us:
Website: resistancechicks
https://www.resistancechicks.com/
sign up e-mail for notifications and newsletters
Resistance Chicks Church (Back Up Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Vx3cyQHQ2hEdXSYc5uNIQ/videos
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Downloadable Podcast: https://resistancechicks.podbean.com/
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com
Blog Isaiah58Minitries https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NEBFWg2yNd5o/
Minds https://www.minds.com/ResistanceChicks
Brighteon Resistance Chicks https://www.brighteon.com/channel/resistancechicks