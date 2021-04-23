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Staged Alien Invasion is Ultimate False Flag Warns Dr. Steven Greer
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521 views • April 23, 2021
Dr. Steven Greer of https://siriusdisclosure.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how to fight against full disclosure of extraterrestrial operations being used to manipulate the public with fear. https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6081fa37252ea7030bed5c04
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