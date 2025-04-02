© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 2nd April 2025
Charles Malet, Mike Robinson, Vanessa Beeley, Sandi Adams and John Kiriakou with today's UK Column News.
00:00 UK Laws Eroding Democracy: Crackdown on Dissidents
07:09 Ofcom’s Censorship: Conflicts of Interest and the Extremism Redefinition
14:32 Roger Waters’ Speech on the 80th Anniversary of Yalta: A Stand Against War
18:37 Weston’s 'Council of Sanctuary' and the Kalergi Plan Debate: The Global Migration Agenda
32:11 De-banking as Censorship: Bad Banki Fights Back
39:03 Yemen Under Fire: US Airstrikes, Palestinian Medics Shot - Latest Military Results (Starvation)
45:39 Government Recruits Valuers for Livestock Culls and Farm Seizures: Preparing for Mass Agricultural Control
47:58 Unintended Consequences and the Dangers of Playing God: Gene Editing to Change Eye Colour?
54:50 Israel’s Impunity: Expanding Military Presence in Lebanon and Syria Amid Ongoing Airstrikes
Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-2nd-april-2025