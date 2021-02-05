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Obedience: More Trouble With Tuffy
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3 views • February 05, 2021
When Tuffy disregards his teacher's instructions and wanders away from his class, a day at the zoo becomes anything but fun. Doing the things you know you should is an important lesson your child can learn from this touching Agapeland adventure.
From the original "Agapeland Character Builder" storybook video series by Anthony Paul, Inc (1988)
From the original "Agapeland Character Builder" storybook video series by Anthony Paul, Inc (1988)
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