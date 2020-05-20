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SGT Report Interview Fiona Barnett May 2019 Satanism Pedophilia Sex Slavery Survivor
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69 views • May 20, 2020
Fiona Barneet is a government sex slave survivor. Sean of SGT Report brings in institutional satanism in Hollywood. This is an excellent overview of the prevalence of mind control, child trafficking, and sex slavery from an expert witness.
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