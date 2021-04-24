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Turin, Italy 🇮🇹 Owner Of Bar Screamed At Police "You Are Defying The Constitution, And Running A Dictatorship And I WILL NEVER CLOSE."
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1888 views • April 24, 2021
Turin, Italy 🇮🇹
United Non-Compliance Extravaganza.
A local bar opened up in defiance of Covid19 restrictions, gets a visit from the Police.
She screams.. "You are defying the Constitution, and running a Dictatorship and I WILL NEVER CLOSE." She also tells the people in the road they should do the same and be ashamed to keep complying to this dictatorship and keep wearing those masks!
The police then left but she did not close and the man says: so has the bar closed?!? And people scream: Nooooooo!!! Freedom freedom freedom!
Stays open in defiance, sending the Patrons onto a frenzy. This is stunning, if everyone did this in UNITY, the GAME WILL SOON BE OVER.
United Non-Compliance Extravaganza.
A local bar opened up in defiance of Covid19 restrictions, gets a visit from the Police.
She screams.. "You are defying the Constitution, and running a Dictatorship and I WILL NEVER CLOSE." She also tells the people in the road they should do the same and be ashamed to keep complying to this dictatorship and keep wearing those masks!
The police then left but she did not close and the man says: so has the bar closed?!? And people scream: Nooooooo!!! Freedom freedom freedom!
Stays open in defiance, sending the Patrons onto a frenzy. This is stunning, if everyone did this in UNITY, the GAME WILL SOON BE OVER.
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