Kate Shemirani: Cardiac Symptoms, Heart Attacks & How To Maintain Good Heart Health

In England, when you phone in an emergency, armed police are dispatched instead of EMTs. What could go wrong? And with the increase of heart attacks, myocarditis and other heart issues directly resulting from those dangerous, experimental CONvid shots, things are only getting worse. Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to talk about what is going on, cardiac symptoms and how to have good heart health.

Help support the channel:





https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown





Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://dq271.isrefer.com/go/pendant/AUL2472/





Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3





Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c





Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty





Make Your Own Fulvic/Humic Acid – Use Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY You’ll Save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/gold-standard-kit





Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty





Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/





One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846







