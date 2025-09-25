Morning Manna - September 25, 2025 - Proverbs 12:24-28 -Diligence, Encouragement and the Way of Life

In today’s Morning Manna, we study Proverbs 12:24–28, where Solomon teaches that hard work leads to leadership while laziness leads to servitude, that anxiety bows the heart but a good word lifts it, and that the righteous serve as guides while the wicked mislead. We learn the importance of valuing what God provides and walking the path of righteousness that leads to life. These verses remind us that diligence, truth, and encouragement shape both our daily walk and our eternal destiny.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





