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Honolulu County Prosecutor's Office Tries to Stop Delivery of Proposed Indictments
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100 views • February 15, 2022
On February 14, 2022, people from all over the USA brought proposed indictments to their county prosecutor's office to file concerning crimes against humanity. The people working at the Honolulu county prosecutor's office tried to stop the delivery and filing of the proposed indictments. Jessica Priya stood her ground and got all of them filed for the people. This nationwide event was organized by the Constitutional Law Group and the proposed indictment was the work of many years on the part of Dr. David E. Martin.
https://go.ConstitutionalLawGroup.us/vday
Proposed indictment
https://storage.googleapis.com/msgsndr/gDxpVJKo3wDY8OoW1rKW/media/61fb1c45a612fa9f926aaa59.pdf
26 Page Legal Guide
https://www.dropbox.com/s/tzyp1y88clxziuk/Legal_guide-rev-2-4-21.pdf
https://www.AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#ForOurLoveofFreedom #ConstitutionalLawGroup #DrDavidMartin
https://go.ConstitutionalLawGroup.us/vday
Proposed indictment
https://storage.googleapis.com/msgsndr/gDxpVJKo3wDY8OoW1rKW/media/61fb1c45a612fa9f926aaa59.pdf
26 Page Legal Guide
https://www.dropbox.com/s/tzyp1y88clxziuk/Legal_guide-rev-2-4-21.pdf
https://www.AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#ForOurLoveofFreedom #ConstitutionalLawGroup #DrDavidMartin
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