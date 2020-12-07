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Jewish Settler Tries to Burn Gethsemane Church in Jerusalem
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33 views • December 07, 2020
A Jewish settler attempted today on burning down the Gethsemane Church in the Mount of Olives area in occupied East Jerusalem, according to local sources.

Witnesses reported that an illegal Jewish settler sneaked into the premises of the church before he was seen pouring some flammable liquid there.

The settler then tried to set some of the seats on fire but was thwarted by local Palestinian citizens who handed him over to a police force that had just arrived at the scene.

“It must be understood that Palestinian Christians are neither aliens nor bystanders in Palestine. They have been victimized equally as their Muslim brethren, and have also played a major role in defining the modern Palestinian identity, through their resistance, spirituality, deep connection to the land, artistic contributions and burgeoning scholarship,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“Israel must not be allowed to ostracize the world’s most ancient Christian community from their ancestral land so that it may score a few points in its deeply disturbing drive for racial supremacy,” Baroud added.

Source : https://www.palestinechronicle.com/jewish-settler-tries-to-burn-gethsemane-church-in-jerusalem-videos/
Keywords
arsonsynagogue of satangethsemane churchjewish settler
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