The U.S. Has Fallen Into A Horrifying Depression #603

In tonight's episode, your host will be discussing how the US has fallen into a depression and many have no clue. It is time for us to face reality, and that means admitting that the U.S. economy has plunged into a depression. This is already the worst economic downturn that America has experienced since the Great Depression of the 1930s, and we are right in the middle of the largest spike in unemployment in all of U.S. history by a very wide margin.#greatdepression #USeconomy #economicdepressionReferencesPatriot Watch Media is not here to tell you what you want to hear. They tell you what you need to hear! You will always get the "Purity of Truth" with Patriot Watch Media!**FAIR USE**Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976; allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching scholarship and research.