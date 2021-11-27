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Prophecy 73 - JUDGMENT JUDGMENT JUDGMENT
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21 views • November 27, 2021
prophecy 73 , Real messages from our CREATOR ABBA YAHUVAH and HIS SON YAHUSHUAH our SAVIOUR , given by HIS true Prophet Elizabeth Elisheva Eliyahu , through YAHUVAH'S , RUACH HA KODESH . from the ministry AMIGHTYWIND.com , headed by the HOLY TRINITY.
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