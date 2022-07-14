Ask Dr. Jane: Vaxx Protein Shedding Causing Serious Illness

Stew Peters Show





Can you still be exposed to shedding when you’re wearing gloves/covering up?





Are there any mRNA, graphene oxide, or spike protein vaccines entering other vaccines?





Is being Shed on as bad as taking the jab?





Dr. Jane Ruby is BACK with another Q&A segment and is ready to answer all of your questions about COVID, Spike proteins, and shedding!





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





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