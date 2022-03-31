THE HACKER WARSI bet you did not know the entire "Occupy Wallstreet movement" was born out of the hacking of government data that was disseminated via wikileaks! That was the closest we have ever been to a massive awakening to the blatant corruption of our government. Then BOOM, America is suddenly racist.The Hacker Wars takes you to the front lines of the high-stakes battle over the fate of the Internet, freedom and privacy. The Hacker Wars tells the tales of the anarchic troll provocateur Andrew “weev” Aurenheimer, prodigy hacker hero Jeremy Hammond, and incendiary watchdog journalist Barrett Brown — three larger than life characters whose separate quests to expose the secrets of empire hurled them into a fateful collision course with shadowy corporations, the FBI, and ultimate betrayal by one of their own.The Hacker Wars tells the story of three young information activists, or hacktivists, and their battles with the US Government. These hacktivists are either terrorists or freedom fighters depending on one's perspective on who should control information.This is a documentary about how the US government mistreats, persecutes, and intimidates hackers and activists. Directed by Vivien Lesnik Weisman, this movie includes interviews by a plethora of hackers, writers, journalists, and activists. It was released on October 17, 2014.Hackers who are activists, hacktivists, are either seen as terrorists or as freedom fighters. It all depends on each person’s opinion about who should be in control of information. The term hacktivist has been defined as a person who uses technology to effect social change. Hackers have the ability to expose the secrets and the inner workings of the government in an embarrassing way. That’s the reason why they are feared and why they are being pursued with a vengeance.Contreversal 'troll' Andrew Aurenheimer believes that the educational system has been specifically engineered to make people dumb, obedient, and not creative. The FBI has been on to Weev since he was fifteen years old. According to the bureau, they wanted him to become some type of informant about hackers on the Internet. Andrew Aurenheimer embarrasses large corporations and was sentenced to 41 months for 'hacking' AT&T, but his conviction was overturned. He vows to continue doing what landed him in prison in the first place.Barrett Brown, who appeared in the documentary, was examined as a spokesperson for Anonymous, a label he disputes. It was Barrett Brown, Anonymous propagandist and journalist, who said that Information is a weapon, and when it’s used honestly, it can be the most effective change agent in the world. He believes that most media companies won’t spend a single hour doing honest investigation before reporting the news. According to Barrett, the purpose of journalism is not to please those who are in power but to report the truth even when it makes those in power uncomfortable. Barrett has been known to hold press conferences from his bathtub. In the film Barrett Brown, American journalist, is facing 105 years in prison for publicizing information revealed through Jeremy Hammond's epic hacks. Hammond himself had just begun a 10-year prison term.This movement wants to get common citizens to wake up and start thinking for themselves. It encourages people to question authority and to not be afraid to leek the data and documents if they’re working for a corrupt company or government.The big questions are how far are citizens willing to go to defend their ideas? Is trolling or hacking helpful? And who is receiving any benefit from the work hacktivists are doing? Regardless of how liberating the rhetoric might seem to be, is anarchy really the answer?There is no copyright infringement intended for the video and/or material used in this video. 'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use' LEGAL DISCLAIMER The content within these recordings are property of their respective Designers, Writers, Creators, Owners, Organizations, Companies and Producers.