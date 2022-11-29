Kash’s Corner: What Did the FBI Know Before Jan. 6?“When Christopher Wray told the world that the FBI had no… verifiable or credible evidence that January 6 was going to happen, that's a complete and total lie because they had placed FBI confidential human sources there,” argues Kash Patel.

What did the FBI know in the weeks and days leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach? Is the Department of Justice possibly committing Brady violations?

“The Department of Justice is taking an active position to prosecute people when they have not fully investigated the case and know[ing] there's information out there that might be beneficial to a number of the defendants they are currently prosecuting,” Kash Patel argues.

We discuss recent reporting about FBI informants within Proud Boys, Christopher Wray’s testimony on Jan. 6, and likely Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s plans to remove Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Eric Swalwell, and Rep. Ilhan Omar from committee assignments.

Watch the Full Episode 👉 https://ept.ms/Y11258FBIInformants



source https://rumble.com/v1xcdq0-kash-patel-what-was-the-fbi-doing-planning-january-6th-for-a-year.html