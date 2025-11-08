DEATH JAB PUSHING HARVARD EXEC DIES SUDDENLY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Setti Warren
**2015:**
- November 23: "Free flu vaccines for Newton residents. Next clinic for six months and older: Newton Public Library, 330 Homer Street, Tuesday, December 1, from 4pm-6pm."
http://www.newtonmaDOTgov/gov/health/public/h1n1.asp
https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=10153662500481224&set=a.10150264881751224
**2016:**
- October 4: "Got my flu shot! Make sure you do too. The City's flu shot clinics are free to all residents."
https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo?fbid=10154426310476224&set=a.10150264881751224
**2017:**
- September 21: "Another year, another flu shot! Check out www.newtonma.gov/flu to get details on this year's school and community clinics!"
https://www.facebookDOTcom/settiwarren/posts/pfbid0RzDrtRcRQUCZHqu7mw5LCMasNr11uhKBPCXU3a58VfGDUXiLeULiCWNt4DbMocZxl
**2022:**
- March 6: "Abigail and I were lucky enough to be at the Garden today to see the future world champion Boston Celtics beat the Nets this afternoon. Yes…I said it!"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/Cax1QYyuNYz/
- April 17: "Happy Easter from Fenway Park!"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/settidwarren/p/CcdoGw2u258/
**2025:**
- November 2: "Setti Warren served as the mayor of Newton from 2010 to 2018 - the first popularly elected African-American mayor in Massachusetts- and was director of the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University's Institute of Politics."
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=XvZmWXfpkm8
**Additional Reference:**
- Facebook search reference for flu shot post: https://www.facebookDOTcom/profile/100050361675320/search/?q=flu