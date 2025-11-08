BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DEATH JAB PUSHING HARVARD EXEC DIES SUDDENLY
438 views • 2 days ago

Setti Warren

**2015:**

- November 23: "Free flu vaccines for Newton residents. Next clinic for six months and older: Newton Public Library, 330 Homer Street, Tuesday, December 1, from 4pm-6pm."

http://www.newtonmaDOTgov/gov/health/public/h1n1.asp

https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=10153662500481224&set=a.10150264881751224


**2016:**

- October 4: "Got my flu shot! Make sure you do too. The City's flu shot clinics are free to all residents."

https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo?fbid=10154426310476224&set=a.10150264881751224


**2017:**

- September 21: "Another year, another flu shot! Check out www.newtonma.gov/flu to get details on this year's school and community clinics!"

https://www.facebookDOTcom/settiwarren/posts/pfbid0RzDrtRcRQUCZHqu7mw5LCMasNr11uhKBPCXU3a58VfGDUXiLeULiCWNt4DbMocZxl


**2022:**

- March 6: "Abigail and I were lucky enough to be at the Garden today to see the future world champion Boston Celtics beat the Nets this afternoon. Yes…I said it!"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/Cax1QYyuNYz/


- April 17: "Happy Easter from Fenway Park!"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/settidwarren/p/CcdoGw2u258/


**2025:**

- November 2: "Setti Warren served as the mayor of Newton from 2010 to 2018 - the first popularly elected African-American mayor in Massachusetts- and was director of the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University's Institute of Politics."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=XvZmWXfpkm8


**Additional Reference:**

- Facebook search reference for flu shot post: https://www.facebookDOTcom/profile/100050361675320/search/?q=flu

Keywords
harvardmayorwarrenbostonsudden deathdied suddenlysetti warrensetti
