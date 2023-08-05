Create New Account
Week in Review – Aug 5, 2023 – David Grusch, Global Elite, Geoengineering, Supersoldiers & Artemis Accords
In Exopolitics Today, The Week in Review we take a look at pushback against David Grusch’s alien reverse engineering testimony, UFO Psyops, Sacha Stone’s reflections on the global elite, the origins and contemporary geoengineering efforts, Supersoldiers, and the Artemis Accords.

