Week in Review – Aug 5, 2023 – David Grusch, Global Elite, Geoengineering, Supersoldiers & Artemis Accords

In Exopolitics Today, The Week in Review we take a look at pushback against David Grusch’s alien reverse engineering testimony, UFO Psyops, Sacha Stone’s reflections on the global elite, the origins and contemporary geoengineering efforts, Supersoldiers, and the Artemis Accords.
Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/MichaelSalla
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.