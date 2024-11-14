TRUMP IS MURDERING THE MEDIA | 11-14-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #2283
Show Notes:
I told you so - CMG: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-gngBsA_DI
Epstein murder https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/2024/11/14/explosive-info-bill-barr-knows-matt-gaetz-tells-that-epstein-was-killed-by-a-foreign-government-working-with-our-feds/
John Ratcliff https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/2024/11/14/here-is-our-badass-future-cia-director-saying-that-the-msm-were-co-conspirators-in-the-hoaxes-against-president-trump/
Diddy Parties https://rumble.com/v5oyt9e-tmz-founder-every-high-profile-celebrity-in-hollywood-is-in-panic-over-didd.html
The Murder of the Mainstream Media : https://newswithviews.com/the-murder-of-the-mainstream-media/
REAL MEN https://newswithviews.com/real-men-would-never-vote-for-kamala-harris/
Lets hear it for the straight white men that saved us from Kamala: https://thefederalist.com/2024/11/13/lets-hear-it-for-the-straight-white-boys-who-saved-us-from-kamala/
CENSORSHIP Clip https://theamericantribune.com/watch-shocking-video-shows-cnn-msnbc-and-the-view-all-call-for-censorship-after-massive-election-loss/
Trump Promotes the Bible: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnupISwtEB0
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
