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Breaking Bombshell: Elizabeth Warren’s Son-in-Law Produced Film Funded by Iranian Government
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38 views • January 21, 2020
by Kristina Wong - 21 Jan 2020
Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) son-in-law, with whom she is close, has troubling ties to the Iranian regime, according to a new book by Peter Schweizer.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/21/breaking-bombshell-elizabeth-warrens-son-in-law-produced-film-funded-by-iranian-government/#
Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) son-in-law, with whom she is close, has troubling ties to the Iranian regime, according to a new book by Peter Schweizer.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/21/breaking-bombshell-elizabeth-warrens-son-in-law-produced-film-funded-by-iranian-government/#
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