4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】ROLS donator LoiLoi: The Rule of Law Foundation is essential to eliminating the totalitarian rule of the CCP. The best decision I ever made was to support the New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers' Movement! The CCP will surely be taken down!

4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】法治社会捐款人LoiLoi：法治基金是消灭中共极权的需要。我一生中所作的最正确的选择就是支持新中国联邦和爆料革命！共匪一定会被灭！

