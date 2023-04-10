https://gettr.com/post/p2dz2s3a6d3
4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】ROLS donator LoiLoi: The Rule of Law Foundation is essential to eliminating the totalitarian rule of the CCP. The best decision I ever made was to support the New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers' Movement! The CCP will surely be taken down!
#ROLF #ROLS #RuleofLawFoundation #RuleofLawSociety #NFSC
4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】法治社会捐款人LoiLoi：法治基金是消灭中共极权的需要。我一生中所作的最正确的选择就是支持新中国联邦和爆料革命！共匪一定会被灭！
#法治基金 #法治社会 #新中国联邦
