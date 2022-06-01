Chinese Graduates Choose to “Bai Lan” Due to Shrinking Economy

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05/29/2022 Spotlight on China: China will welcome tens of millions of college graduates this summer, but graduates might be facing the worst employment ever. In the face of such a crisis. The Chinese youth has adopted a new buzzword Bai Lan, which means “let it rot” in English to express their attitude towards life