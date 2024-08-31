BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cancer Surgeon Revealing Her Discoveries About the Impact of Ivermectin on CANCER! Must See! Share!
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
69 followers
4
726 views • 8 months ago

· Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance Review — This review, which summarized findings from 27 studies, concluded that ivermectin demonstrates a strong signal of therapeutic efficacy against COVID-19. This includes both prevention and treatment aspects.

· Meta-Analysis on Ivermectin — A meta-analysis covering 96 studies and over 135,000 patients suggests that ivermectin has shown effectiveness in combating COVID-19. This analysis points towards ivermectin's role in reducing severity and improving health outcomes.

· Antiviral Effect Study — A study aimed at assessing the antiviral effect of high-dose ivermectin found it to have an impact on viral load, suggesting its potential in reducing the severity of the disease by decreasing the viral replication.

Evidence for Ivermectin in Treating Cancer as summarized by Dr. William Makis, Radiologist, Oncologist, Cancer Researcher.


cancer surgeon reveals discoveriesivermectin kills cancerivermectin is harmless to humansbut kills cancerivermectin is an antiparasitic drugcancer is a parasite
