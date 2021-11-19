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Wagging the Dog The Story Behind the Story of COVID-19 (Part 2) (2021
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10 views • November 19, 2021
There is an active but hidden biological weapons program institutionalized in the United States government, private industry, and university system; a collaborative franchise led by a cult of scientism that is now completely out of control. They work with no liability, neither for themselves or for the governmental agencies that protect their biological weaponization work, work that is directly influenced by transhumanism and by synthetic biology and synthetic environments. We are in the midst of an unseen war against Nature, against Life Itself. This must be stopped.
This is the condensed cut of Wagging the Dog Part 2.
This is the condensed cut of Wagging the Dog Part 2.
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