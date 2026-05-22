Callsign "Tuta"📝

A story about that very knife fight



We decided not to stop experimenting with formats after Taktikary, and add colorful action-style stories about episodes from the SMO and other conflict zones. But now with an emphasis on the achievements of specific people.



And the first such story became the feat of Andrey Grigoryev with the callsign "Tuta" — a Yakut assault trooper who in November battles near Trudove defeated an AFU fighter in a one-on-one knife fight. (AFU fighter died at the scene.)



See how it happened in our video. (Yakut is a Russian Republic in Northeastern Siberia)

@Rybar

(Cynthia... I posted 2 videos about this when it happened. But I can't find either, searching key words, in over 29,000 videos I have posted.. I will post links here later, if I find them.)