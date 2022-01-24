CovidHOAX: They Got You!Another Diana Lenska's BRILLIANT video – not for braindead sheeple though.All video mentioned by Diana in this video are to be found in my playlist“They are not even worshipping science but scientism which is a pseudoscience made into a religion. If they worshipped the true science it wouldn't be that bad because the true science PROVES that you cannot transmit anything nor catch anything. You and only you are solely responsible for your health or your illness. Thus they wouldn't treat others in a narcistic manner whereby they blame others for their own ignorance, lack of responsibility and failure to take proper care of their bodies. The only exception to this is the misplaced trust and lack of knowledge about the fraudulent allopathic medicine which maims and kills on a regular basis but people think that it wasn't the impotency of the system but that their condition was such that there was no help for them which is not true. Almost everything can be cured but people are in TOTAL darkness. So that's the only exception but even this comes with limitations because in the age of information almost everybody with a functioning brain can do their diligent research and find the truth about healing and how our bodies work. I've been researching for many years and have found out that our teeth and jawbone are almost at the root of all diseases. Of course electromagnetic radiation in our super saturated electromagnetic age as well but the trauma caused to teeth and jawbone by incorrect treatment and approach to teeth is a starting point of all diseases. Add to it lack of nutrition, wrong lifestyle choices, accumulation of toxins hitting us from every corner be it water, food, cosmetics, household and environment and you have a recipe for disaster.” - Martina07source: