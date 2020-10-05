Bretton Woods: The Tragic Circumstances Persist

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America, the federal republic & America, the global empire. Two distinct Americas. The first was marked by individual liberty, sound money, free markets and a foreign policy of non-intervention. The latter is marked by dependence on government, fiat money, dominance of government and politically-connected business, and endless war. Sound money fueled America's rise. Federal Reserve counterfeiting is hastening its decline.