Nation

U.S. Gov't Paying Farmers to **DESTROY** Crops in Ground; Threaten to cut-off Farm Subsidies if they refuse



The United States Department of Agriculture is INTENTIONALLY creating a FOOD SHORTAGE. They are sending "Destruction Letters" to American farmers telling them they have "X" number of days to DESTROY THEIR CROPS IN THE GROUND, for which they will be paid 1.5 times the crop value, or face losing farm subsidies which will Bankrupt the farm!



We covered this story months ago (HERE), but few people believed it. Now, we've got several more videos from several more farmers showing the USDA Destruction letters, and confirming that government is actually paying farmers to destroy crops in the ground.



Even worse, they are also telling businesses to . . . ready for this . . . DUMP any oil supplies/reserves onto roads or into the ground . . . . throw it away, under the excuse that they must do so to help stabilize oil prices. If they fail or refuse to throw away the oil they own, they risk tens of thousands of dollars in fines!



Below, several of these videos have been edited together to show as one clip for 6 minutes or so.



Take a look at what our tax money is being used to do: Create food shortages, and raise oil prices.



By controlling food, they will have absolute control over people. Complain? They cut off your food. Cut off your fuel. Vote against them, same thing.



Our own public servants, whose jobs exist to serve us, are using our money to cut off our food supplies!



The compilation video below shows:



Video of farmers destroying crops and paid by govt to do so.

Video of farmers dumping oil to "stabilize the oil market."

Video of containers arriving in port and workers being told to just let them sit. PRODUCT and PARTS SHORTAGES!

Farmer talks about EO 14008 and how govt is buying farming land to NOT grow crops and create mass starvation by "Tackling the Climate Crisis At Home and Abroad."



Watch for yourselves as our own government prepares to intentionally starve us:



What the government is doing has to be stopped. Either we step up NOW and put an end to what's going on, or the government will have such control over our food supplies that they will be able to put an end to us.