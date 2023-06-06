PRIDE CHURCH BURNS TO GROUND AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKE

The members of a Spencer church that was destroyed in a fire on Friday will find a new home at a sister church in Leicester for Sunday service.

According to the First Congregational Church of Spencer’s website, its members will meet at 10 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church of Leicester, 10 Washburn Square.

The church, which was built in 1743, was destroyed by a fast-moving fire Friday afternoon which started in the attic and steeple. While no flames were visible when firefighters first arrived, the blaze soon engulfed the building, causing the steeple and roof to collapse.

Rev. Carol Steinbrecher, area conference minister for the North Central Region, wrote in a post on the Southern New England Conference of the United Church of Christ website that the Spencer and Leicester churches had already been sharing worship and alternating buildings.

“I have been inspired by the immediate outpouring of concern and offers of help being expressed by churches, pastors, congregations, friends and neighbors from all over our conference,” Steinbrecher wrote. “We are all on stand-by waiting to see how we can best help them in the difficult days and months that lie ahead.”

The fire remains under investigation, but it has been speculated that it was caused by a lightning strike.

massliveDOTcom/worcester/2023/06/leicester-church-welcomes-congregation-of-spencer-church-destroyed-in-fire.html

Mirrored - bootcamp

