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The Purpose of the Vine - Charles Lawson - Sunday Morning Aug 1st 2021
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The Purpose of the Vine - Charles Lawson - Sunday Morning Aug. 1st, 2021
When the Priest Would Not Teach the People, God Anointed Prophets Which Were Called, Had a Message, and Had to Feel For the People. Even Jesus as a Prophet Did All That He Did by the Power of God. Indeed, Only the Spirit of the Word Can Bring Life; Else Wise it is a Dead Work. The Topic of the Vine Through Scripture and the Summation--the Only Thing the Vine is Good For is to Bring Forth Fruit.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
This is the Good News of the Gospel.
The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version
1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
The Purpose of the Vine - Charles Lawson - Sunday Morning Aug. 1st, 2021
When the Priest Would Not Teach the People, God Anointed Prophets Which Were Called, Had a Message, and Had to Feel For the People. Even Jesus as a Prophet Did All That He Did by the Power of God. Indeed, Only the Spirit of the Word Can Bring Life; Else Wise it is a Dead Work. The Topic of the Vine Through Scripture and the Summation--the Only Thing the Vine is Good For is to Bring Forth Fruit.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
This is the Good News of the Gospel.
The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version
1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
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