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4/17/18 BIOHACKED: The Military Intelligence Deep State IS Trying to Kill Us #STORM #BACKPAGE
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26 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/17/18 Every major super power has signed a Genocide Treaty with the directive of killing millions, if not billions of people world wide. The military industrial intelligence corporate elite bloodline deep state are the perpetrators int this total occupation and capture of the human domain using EMF, DEW, GWEN towers and satellite based weapons systems to dominate the human domain.
I will post a blog with links for signing petitions and following the leads down the rabbit hole by 4/18. Here is my blog link from yesterday that provides a bushel of important links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/defeatdew-statute-to-ban-directed-energy-weapons-stop5g-stoplouche
I wish every one of you FREEDOM and the lust for LIFE and LIBERTY as we take down the deep state, courtesy of We, The People! You ARE FREE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
4/17/18 Every major super power has signed a Genocide Treaty with the directive of killing millions, if not billions of people world wide. The military industrial intelligence corporate elite bloodline deep state are the perpetrators int this total occupation and capture of the human domain using EMF, DEW, GWEN towers and satellite based weapons systems to dominate the human domain.
I will post a blog with links for signing petitions and following the leads down the rabbit hole by 4/18. Here is my blog link from yesterday that provides a bushel of important links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/defeatdew-statute-to-ban-directed-energy-weapons-stop5g-stoplouche
I wish every one of you FREEDOM and the lust for LIFE and LIBERTY as we take down the deep state, courtesy of We, The People! You ARE FREE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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