Did A Host On The View Just Admit To An Election Crime?

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"The View’s Sunny Hostin admits to committing an Election Crime on national television
"I had trouble actually voting FOR HIM, absentee ballot today."
Sunny admits she voted absentee in place of her son and whines that she had trouble doing it.
"And that made me very concerned." She warned that they were putting them in an orange bag instead of an official box."
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