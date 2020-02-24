Coronavirus What You Need to Know and Why You Shouldn't Fear

Dr. Judy Mikovits has a Ph.D. in molecular biology and biochemistry. She is a Ph.D. biochemist, a molecular biologist with over 30 years of experience. She has directed programs on HIV, cancer, epigenetics and neuroimmune disease with a focus on the development of novel drug and diagnostic technologies.



In 2011 when she made a horrifying discovery that was contaminating all vaccinations, she presented her data to government officials and was threatened and told to destroy all her data. When she did not, she was jailed, her career systematically destroyed, and a gag order put in place for four years threatening that if she spoke out she would be thrown back in jail.



The gag order has been lifted and BOY is she talking. This time, she sits down with Dr. Karlfeldt to discuss the release of the coronavirus in China and the impact that this double-strand RNA virus has on the body. She also provides detailed information on how to support your immune system from this and any other viruses you are exposed to.