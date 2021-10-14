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How Facebook LIES Using the "Missing Context" Label
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1 view • October 14, 2021
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Facebook blatantly uses the "Missing Context" label as propaganda. They attempt to make people think an entire post is untrue, by sharing their own misleading articles with a massive amount of "missing context."
The headline of the "fact check" makes it seem like my entire post was false. In fact, the "missing context" was that the IRS spying had been "proposed" not "declared" and that it dealt with aggregate transactions, not individual transactions.
But they know most people only read the headlines, which is why Facebook added a deliberately misleading headline.
https://www.mediaite.com/podcasts/joe-rogan-confronts-sanjay-gupta-on-cnns-coverage-of-him-taking-ivermectin-why-would-they-lie/
Facebook blatantly uses the "Missing Context" label as propaganda. They attempt to make people think an entire post is untrue, by sharing their own misleading articles with a massive amount of "missing context."
The headline of the "fact check" makes it seem like my entire post was false. In fact, the "missing context" was that the IRS spying had been "proposed" not "declared" and that it dealt with aggregate transactions, not individual transactions.
But they know most people only read the headlines, which is why Facebook added a deliberately misleading headline.
https://www.mediaite.com/podcasts/joe-rogan-confronts-sanjay-gupta-on-cnns-coverage-of-him-taking-ivermectin-why-would-they-lie/
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