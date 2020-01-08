Appleseed Prep - 6 Safety

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Always keep the muzzle in a safe direction.
Do no load until given the load command.
Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on the target.
Make sure those around you follow the safety rules.
Making a rifle safe:
Mag out
Bolt back
Safety On
Chamber flag in
Rifle Grounded
No one touches.
The Ambidextral Gunfighter
http://www.ambgun.com