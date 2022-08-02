Message To Controllers-WE ARE NOT SLAVES! UN Message To Stop Spread Of Conspiracies*Sirens In China?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To Set Up An Appointment For Vedic Astrology Charts-Energy Work-Spiritual Coaching Please Email Us At Either [email protected] [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spiritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://biblehub.com/colossians/3-22.htm https://biblehub.com/ephesians/6-5.htm https://rielpolitik.com/2019/07/23/did-hitler-really-put-fluoride-in-the-water-at-concentration-camps-if-so-why-do-we-put-it-in-are-water/ https://twitter.com/AFIPN_Official/status/1554475264457211909 https://twitter.com/IndoPac_Info/status/1554440214608695296 https://twitter.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1554282827046440960 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-fauci-complains-americans-will-not-adhere-authorities https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1554387034332086275 https://magazine.northeast.aaa.com/daily/money/savings/why-are-banks-closing-branches/ https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1554429142606692352 https://247wallst.com/special-report/2022/02/07/this-american-bank-is-closing-the-most-branches-2/ https://www.gmtoday.com/the_freeman/business/bank-branches-closing-across-united-states-and-locally/article_4a17ff28-b4d8-11ec-81e9-572af5cc7d3a.html https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1554417699635216385 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=genesis%2011&version=NIV https://twitter.com/ivan_8848/status/1554414706986721285 https://twitter.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1554271388881526784 https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1554416366152728577 https://sputniknews.com/20220727/beat-the-heat-by-traveling-to-the-moon-scientists-discover-pits-that-stay-63--all-year-1097868250.html https://sputniknews.com/20220730/shortest-day-observed-on-earth-as-planet-keeps-spinning-faster-1097961024.html https://sputniknews.com/20220802/watch-mysterious-giant-sinkhole-near-copper-mine-sparks-investigation-in-chile-1098036648.html https://sputniknews.com/20220731/earths-magnetic-field-made-comeback-millions-of-years-ago--preserved-life-on-planet-study-says-1097980232.html https://sputniknews.com/20220731/new-study-estimates-timeline-scale-for-earths-sixth-mass-extinction-event--1097967309.html https://getactiveprp.law.blog/2022/08/01/fema-warning-10-years-without-electricity-after-major-solar-storm/ https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/communities/space-weather-enthusiasts https://www.sott.net/article/470494-No-warming-in-US-for-at-least-17-years-according-to-rarely-referenced-urban-heat-free-database https://sputniknews.com/20220731/mediterranean-seas-temperature-reaches-abnormally-high-levels-1097980059.html https://apnews.com/article/floods-storms-nevada-weather-transportation-322c3b092f8ca06dbdbf8dba188e886f https://apnews.com/article/wildfires-forests-california-weather-montana-11690000ca58afd6f90459322c251cc5 https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1554326690708369408 https://www.studyfinds.org/ticks-lyme-disease-rural-america/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/01/home-prices-cooled-at-record-pace-in-june-according-to-housing-data-firm.html https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1554326690708369408 https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/labor-market-cracks-job-openings-suffer-third-biggest-plunge-record https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2022-08-01/45-independent-restaurants-couldnt-pay-july-rent-7 https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/amazon-cuts-100000-employees-workforce-single-quarter https://www.which.co.uk/news/article/barclays-to-close-160-branches-in-2022-28-more-closures-announced-akhJO3I4TLk1 https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1554110646375038978 https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/17953393/hsbc-close-69-bank-branches-2022-full-list/ https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1554215640365408258