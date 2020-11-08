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Russian disclosure about secret space program/space fleet? (2020)
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118 views • November 08, 2020
08/19/2020: Russian astronaut Ivan Vagner points in his tweet about the aurora borealis to something different, seen from space - besides 5 dots appearing at 0:8, a huge spaceship is passing by at 0:54 -
See original vid on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ivan_mks63/status/1296030323806003205
Many of us who are MK-ed have been working/used in SSP, see the thousands of testimonies out there - all of the ones who worked in SSP state without exception, that they underwent MK ultra, including horrific torture starting at a very young age (mostly around age 3).
The question remaining is, why does Russia allow disclosure after decades of silence and silencing whistleblowers? (...)
Source: https://twitter.com/ivan_mks63/status/1296030323806003205
See original vid on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ivan_mks63/status/1296030323806003205
Many of us who are MK-ed have been working/used in SSP, see the thousands of testimonies out there - all of the ones who worked in SSP state without exception, that they underwent MK ultra, including horrific torture starting at a very young age (mostly around age 3).
The question remaining is, why does Russia allow disclosure after decades of silence and silencing whistleblowers? (...)
Source: https://twitter.com/ivan_mks63/status/1296030323806003205
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